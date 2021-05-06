Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lifted by Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

TMUS opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

