Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

SHO opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after buying an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 93,870 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

