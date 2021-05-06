Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regional Management Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regional Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:RM opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.