Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By Oppenheimer

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHAK. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shake Shack stock opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -158.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $138.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.