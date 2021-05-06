Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Decreased by Analyst

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s FY2023 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.