Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Raised by Analyst

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Western Union in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Western Union by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in The Western Union by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 112,341 shares during the period.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

