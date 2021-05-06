QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.12

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $42.54 million and $562,691.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.84 or 0.00804985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.10 or 0.09024244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

