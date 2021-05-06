Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65, RTT News reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KWR traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.68. 68,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.98 and its 200-day moving average is $250.84. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $139.49 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

