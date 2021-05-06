Quant Trading Down 9.5% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.88 or 0.00066060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $445.28 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002756 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

