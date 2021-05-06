Qubitica Market Cap Reaches $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066363 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003133 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.97 or 0.00681168 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002804 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

