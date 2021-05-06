QuickX Protocol (QCX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $116,198.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and $116,198.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.84 or 0.00804985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.10 or 0.09024244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.