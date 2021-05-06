Quiztok Hits Market Cap of $50.99 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $50.99 million and $1.35 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,603,308 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.