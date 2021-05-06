Qwertycoin Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $220.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

