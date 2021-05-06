Rage Fan (RAGE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $41,960.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00073026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00268817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645.09 or 0.01153476 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.27 or 0.00797969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,809.03 or 0.99791784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,400,000 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

