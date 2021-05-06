Ragnarok (RAGNA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $12,186.04 and approximately $32.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.43 or 0.01148425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00734887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.01 or 0.99769173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

