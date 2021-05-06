Rapidz Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $58,070.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00086350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.21 or 0.00798051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00102185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.42 or 0.08912048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

