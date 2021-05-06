Raydium (RAY) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $13.40 or 0.00023801 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $528.52 million and approximately $37.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,451,878 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

