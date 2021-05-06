Raymond James Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $2,000.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,972.00.

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,486.72. 123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $966.51 and a 12-month high of $1,619.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,444.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

