Raymond James Increases good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Price Target to $2.00

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on good natured Products from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get good natured Products alerts:

OTCMKTS SLGBF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 82,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,205. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.