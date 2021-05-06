Raymond James Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $12.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

