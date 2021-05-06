RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.20 million.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 76,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

