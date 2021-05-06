Realio Network Price Hits $2.49 on Top Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $16.34 million and approximately $816,951.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00272024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.01132969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.51 or 0.00788355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.32 or 0.99971828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

