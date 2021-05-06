Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/30/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £160 ($209.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/30/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £159.70 ($208.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/30/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £162.85 ($212.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £172.50 ($225.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £187 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/12/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £175 ($228.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £187 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 3/8/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £172.50 ($225.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLTR stock opened at £146.65 ($191.60) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9,358 ($122.26) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £145.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The company has a market cap of £25.69 billion and a PE ratio of 514.56.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

