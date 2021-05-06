Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

REPH remained flat at $$2.51 during trading on Thursday. 214,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.