Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.53. 90,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,416. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.56. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

