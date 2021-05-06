Render Token Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $132.90 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00085190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.47 or 0.00794417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.78 or 0.08835917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046945 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

