RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $2.25. RenovaCare shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 7,676 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.50.

Get RenovaCare alerts:

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on acquisition and development of autologous cellular therapies for medical and aesthetic applications. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.