Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.74-3.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. Republic Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.740-3.790 EPS.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.82.

Republic Services stock opened at $109.36 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

