Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.740-3.790 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.74-3.79 EPS.

RSG traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $110.78. 31,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

