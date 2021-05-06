Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cryoport, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of CYRX opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

