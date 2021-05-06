Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

GMED stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

