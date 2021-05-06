Research Analysts Set Expectations for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

AKTS opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $407.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 390,847 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

