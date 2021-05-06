Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $3.16

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $31.61 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00081572 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars.

