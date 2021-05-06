Rise Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Rise has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $1,914.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021699 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005472 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062282 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00060694 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,382,543 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars.

