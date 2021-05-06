RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.1% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MBS ETF worth $97,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after buying an additional 338,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.66. 4,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $109.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.