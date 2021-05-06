Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys 34,273 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

