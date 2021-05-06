Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $6.06. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 18,991 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

