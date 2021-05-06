Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.37.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $19.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,701,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of -338.31 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.