ROOBEE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.52 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $45.45 million and $2.52 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.00304662 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 120.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001128 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.