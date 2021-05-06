Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Buys 3,974 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.63. 66,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,886. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $76.29.

