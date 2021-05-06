Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,053 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,700 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67.

