Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $15.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $154.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

