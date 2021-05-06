Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $7.76 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after buying an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,764,000 after buying an additional 191,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after buying an additional 276,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,398,000 after buying an additional 74,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.35. 6,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,993. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63.

