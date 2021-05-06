Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,383. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.