Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $8.96 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3,561.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $127.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.