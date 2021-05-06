Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.53.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,987,559. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $127,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,705 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,460 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.