Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €114.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €114.00 ($134.12) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.60 ($116.00).

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €96.16 ($113.13). The company had a trading volume of 397,834 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €95.56 and its 200-day moving average is €90.16.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

