Royal Bank of Canada Raises Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target to $0.85

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $0.50 to $0.85 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s previous close.

ATHOF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ATHOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 495,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,376. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

