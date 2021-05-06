Royal Bank of Canada Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $96.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

LBLCF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $56.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

