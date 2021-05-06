Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

CELTF remained flat at $$1.53 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

